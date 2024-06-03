Pure Country 106 takes home hardware at CMAOntario 2024 awards festival

Pure Country 106 in Orillia was recognized Sunday night at the Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) Festival and Awards show in Mississauga.

The local country music station took home some hardware after winning Radio Station of the Year Small Market.

"This is a huge honour for all of us involved with Pure Country 106, being recognized by our peers for all the hard work we put in," said Josh Duncan, program director with Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1. "We'd also like to give a shout-out to all the nominees in our category for the hard work they put in as well."

The nominees included Country 103 Great Lakes Country, Country 107.3 Tillsonburg, Country 89 Welland, Country 93 Owen Sound, and The Ranch, 100.1 Listowel.

"We take great pride in being active in our community, connecting with the great Pure Country 106 listeners and having as much fun on the air while doing it, so thanks to all who voted for us," Duncan added.

The 13th CMAOntario awards show was hosted by country music star and Pure Country 106 morning show host Jason McCoy and singer/songwriter Teigen Gayse.

The CMAOntario is a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports the growth and development of Ontario's country musicians.

Pure Country 106 is a division of Bell Media.