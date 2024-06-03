BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pure Country 106 takes home hardware at CMAOntario 2024 awards festival

    Pure Country 106 in Orillia wins the Radio Station of the Year Small Market award at the 2024 Country Music Association of Ontario awards on Sun., June 2, 2024, in Mississauga, Ont. (Supplied) Pure Country 106 in Orillia wins the Radio Station of the Year Small Market award at the 2024 Country Music Association of Ontario awards on Sun., June 2, 2024, in Mississauga, Ont. (Supplied)
    Share

    Pure Country 106 in Orillia was recognized Sunday night at the Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) Festival and Awards show in Mississauga.

    The local country music station took home some hardware after winning Radio Station of the Year Small Market.

    "This is a huge honour for all of us involved with Pure Country 106, being recognized by our peers for all the hard work we put in," said Josh Duncan, program director with Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1. "We'd also like to give a shout-out to all the nominees in our category for the hard work they put in as well."

    The nominees included Country 103 Great Lakes Country, Country 107.3 Tillsonburg, Country 89 Welland, Country 93 Owen Sound, and The Ranch, 100.1 Listowel.

    "We take great pride in being active in our community, connecting with the great Pure Country 106 listeners and having as much fun on the air while doing it, so thanks to all who voted for us," Duncan added.

    The 13th CMAOntario awards show was hosted by country music star and Pure Country 106 morning show host Jason McCoy and singer/songwriter Teigen Gayse.

    The CMAOntario is a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports the growth and development of Ontario's country musicians.

    Pure Country 106 is a division of Bell Media.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News