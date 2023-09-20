Public invited to line route as South Simcoe police honour slain constables with memorial run

In anticipation of the upcoming first anniversary of the tragic deaths of constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup, the South Simcoe Police Service is preparing to pay tribute to their fallen heroes.

The two officers were shot to death while responding to a disturbance call on Oct. 11, 2022.

On Wednesday, a kick-off to the Canadian National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial 'Run to Remember' will happen locally, with family and friends of the service paying tribute to the fallen officers with a run/walk.

The event will start at the South Division at 81 Melbourne Drive in Bradford at 6 p.m. and include a moment of silence at the new Constable Devon Northrup Memorial Park and the Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park, named for fallen South Simcoe police officer Alan Kuzmich, who died in the line of duty more than 20 years ago.

While the event is for service members only, the public is invited to line the route to honour the officers.