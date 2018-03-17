

Ontario has announced it will be stepping up to help residents affected by flooding in parts of Adjala-Tosorontio.

In February, flooding devastated the community and severely damaged homes and businesses.

Loretto resident Garrett Piccott was one of the people whose home was affected. The Nottawasaga River, filled with collected ice, and flooded his street.

"The ice just started to jam up, and it caused the river to rift and overflow and caused the water to go around the river and into everyone's property,” he said on Saturday.

Residents are still coping with the aftermath.

"It's back to everyday life, but you have the fear... you have the fear when this going to happen again... as soon as it freezes or as soon as a lot of rains comes," says Loretto resident Bethany Sharpe.

The province is offering support to those affected by flooding in parts of Adjala-Tosorontio through its Disaster Recovery Assistance Program. Residents can apply for financial aid to help repair their property and cover emergency evacuation costs.

"It covers essentials. Only there are maximums in the program. People need to keep their receipts if you're in the defined boundary if you are making an application," says Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro.

Adjala-Tosorontio Mayor Mary Small Brett says the town is actively working to address culvert issues along Concession road 4.

"We will be doing ditching and we will be examining the culverts and where they need to be replaced. But it all takes time,” she said on Saturday.

Residents hoping to receive financial assistance through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program can find out more about the program here.