CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative candidate Andrea Khanjin the winner in Barrie-Innisfil.

Khanjin defeated Liberal incumbent Ann Hoggarth, NDP candidate Pekka Reinio and Green Party candidate Bonnie North.

Canadians’ Choice Party candidate Jake Tucker, Libertarian Brett Dorion and Trillium Party candidate Stacey Surkova were also in the running.

Khanjin is a political newcomer, but has worked behind the scenes for Patrick Brown and Stephen Harper.

Barrie-Innisfil is one of two new riding in the city.