Private vehicle sale turns into regrettable experience for Barrie man
Adam Parker listed his vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and instead of selling it, he became the victim of vehicle theft.
"I didn't have a good day yesterday. It was disappointing," the Barrie man said.
Parker met with a potential buyer at his house Wednesday and said they chatted for 10 minutes about the vehicle when the man asked to take it for a test drive.
"The test drive, from what we understand, is still taking place because the vehicle has been reported stolen," said Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.
"He seemed like a nice guy, trustworthy, honest. [He] asked all the right questions. [He] took it for a test drive and hasn't been back," Parker said.
"A person was advertising in good faith and regrettably was taken advantage of by, again, an opportunistic individual," Leon said.
Police believe the man who claimed to want to buy Parker's vehicle used a fake identity, going by the name Steve Adams. He is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a thin beard.
"We have looked into this. It is possible this individual put up a false name on social media. There is a caption underneath his picture, which, basically, speaks to, unfortunately, stealing people's vehicles," Leon said.
The vehicle is a grey 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, license plate number BFWZ930.
Police say this isn't the first vehicle theft reported in the city.
"We have been dealing with other types of thefts of motor vehicles, unfortunately, here in the city of Barrie," Leon noted.
With vehicle thefts on the rise, Leon said it's best to take added measures to protect yourself and your property, such as meeting with potential buyers in a public place and not your home.
"Do it in a place where there is video surveillance. Pick a parking lot. Not necessarily using your residence because you're leaving yourself potentially vulnerable and open to other types of criminal activity," he said.
Police advise taking a photo or video of the person, their driver's licence and their vehicle.
They also suggest making an exchange in good faith when allowing a test drive. "Ask them for the keys for their vehicle," Leon said, adding it's best to work in pairs. "Have somebody there with you as a witness."
Parker confessed he's disappointed he was "too trusting," but also because he was banking on the sale to help pay for the recent purchase of another car.
"It took me nine months to get the [stolen] car repaired. I had to buy a newer car to replace it, and I was counting on this car to sell to pay for the car I had to buy," he explained. "And now it's gone."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
