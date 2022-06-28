Multiple truck thefts reported in Barrie in one night

Police in Barrie are investigating after five trucks with push-button start technology were stolen in one night, a trend that they say is gaining traction.

Kelly Halfkenny's parents moved to Barrie from Scarborough one week ago and said it wasn't the warm welcome they had expected after their truck disappeared.

"On Monday morning around 7 a.m. I was headed to work, and my mom texted me and said the truck was gone."

The stolen vehicles, four F-150s and a Dodge Ram Rebel, all 2019 or 2020 models, were taken sometime overnight Sunday from the city's east and northwest neighbourhoods.

"From what we understand, they are able to gain access to the vehicle and then override the computer system," said Peter Leon, Barrie police spokesperson.

So far this year, 141 vehicles have been reported stolen in the City of Barrie, averaging about one a day.

"We've certainly seen an increase in stolen vehicles," Leon said.

According to Bryan Gast, Équité Association Investigative Services vice president, F-150s are a popular steal.

"They're plentiful. They're considered a quality vehicle, and there's a market for them."

Gast said most stolen vehicles end up shipped overseas, where police said trucks can be worth two to three times their standard value.

"The current global market is driving these thefts domestically," Gast added. "We typically are a country where vehicles are stolen from and shipped to other countries."

Police noted it's not enough just to lock your vehicle anymore. They recommend using a steering wheel lock or situating another vehicle to block your truck from being driven away.

Police also suggest removing valuables from vehicles and parking in a garage when possible.