The month of June marks the official start of pride month, a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

And this year, two pride organizations are vying to head up the annual Pride Parade in Barrie with a long list of concerns dividing them.

No parade information is listed on the Barrie Pride website at this point, prompting Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) to step in and address the concern. “The community deserves to know. They have been asking questions.”

Brandon Rhéal Amyot is the president of FSP and said they hope to partner with Barrie Pride to host a festive parade in Barrie and create a path forward between the two organizations. “Collaboration is the best way for us to stand. It ensures that we have a long-term future for pride in Simcoe County and in Barrie,” he said. “The key piece is making sure that it’s done well, that the community is able to come and celebrate and that the festivities are done in a community-led, transparent and good way.”

FSP posted a document last month outlining a list of concerns with Barrie Pride, including accountability and transparency, and inclusivity. FSP said that in order to work together, it would have to oversee all financial management of this year’s festivities. Amyot also said the relationship between SFP and Barrie Pride needs to improve.

“Pride will be happening, and our hope is that a collaboration will be agreed upon very soon so we can begin planning and informing community,” Amyot said.

CTV News reached out to Barrie Pride for a comment. It’s co-chair and development director would only say, “We are negotiating a date with the City of Barrie to celebrate Pride in August.”

Both organizations have applied to the city to host separate parades in Barrie, but city officials said the organizations should work together to host one parade.

The Pride Parade will take place in August, but no official date has been set.