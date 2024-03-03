Pride weekend wraps up at Blue Mountain

Pride weekend was back at Blue Mountain.

Pride Blue Mountain, Ontario's Largest Winter Pride festival, took place from Friday to Sunday, with dozens of events scheduled at the resort.

The three-day festivities offered a variety of events, including a ski pride parade, captivating opening ceremonies, a drag brunch, and a disco skating party.

There were also comedy shows, après-ski parties, and a performance from Rosé of RuPaul's Drag Race, who performed alongside Aurora Matrix and Jada Shada Hudson of Canada's Drag Race.

More details to come.