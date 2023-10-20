Postcard mural promotes Collingwood, Ont.'s downtown
A new postcard mural decorates a downtown wall in Collingwood.
The new installation at 84 Hurontario Street offers a backdrop to create social media-style photo opportunities.
All in caps, the letters of COLLINGWOOD have been decorated in images of its heritage downtown, the harbour front and the iconic Collingwood Terminals.
The concept used is referred to as a postcard mural, which has been successfully used across the globe to create photo opportunities for visitors and locals alike.
The Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) is inviting the community to come downtown and take a picture of its new Postcard mural and send it to friends and family.
The Collingwood Downtown BIA acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada for funding this project through a grant through the FedDev Tourism Relief Fund program.
