BARRIE -- Porter Airlines has announced it is extending the suspension of its flights for another month and cancelling its summer service to Muskoka.

Flights were scheduled to resume at the end of June, but airline officials now say the earliest planes will take off is July 29 because of the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The airline is waiving change and cancellation fees on fares booked between now and July 29.

Porter Airlines began offering bi-weekly flights between Toronto and cottage country last summer.