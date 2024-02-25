Pond hockey tournament held in Gravenhurst
Hockey players laced up their skates in Gravenhurst this weekend as the 18th annual North American Cup pond hockey tournament returned.
"I can't believe it has been 18 years since this tournament started and it probably has been the most unique year so far," said Carleton
The three-day tournament featured a 4-on-4 format with men, and women-based competitions set up on a series of outdoor rinks throughout the weekend.
"We didn't know if this tournament was going to happen; it was almost below 25 Celsius on Friday, and the rinks haven't been this good in years," said Carleton.
Registration for the event costs $700 per team, with each team guaranteed three games during the tournament.
The On the Pond tournament requires all participants to wear CAHA-certified helmets, skates, elbow pads, and shin pads, with all the necessary teams wearing light home and dark away jerseys for all games.
