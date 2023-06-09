Police to hold bike safety event in Bradford and Innisfil for elementary kids
Parents and kids are invited to a Bike Safety Rodeo hosted by South Simcoe police at two locations this weekend.
On Saturday, officers will be in the Bradford Leisure Centre north-east parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Innisfil YMCA Recreation Centre south parking lot at 12:30 p.m.
Elementary students can have their bikes inspected and helmets properly fitted by officers.
The event will have fun activities and a bike safety course for the kids.
Admission is free.
