Police to hold bike safety event in Bradford and Innisfil for elementary kids

Parents and kids are invited to a Bike Safety Rodeo hosted by South Simcoe police at two locations this weekend.

On Saturday, officers will be in the Bradford Leisure Centre north-east parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Innisfil YMCA Recreation Centre south parking lot at 12:30 p.m.

Elementary students can have their bikes inspected and helmets properly fitted by officers.

The event will have fun activities and a bike safety course for the kids.

Admission is free.