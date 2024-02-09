Police seek public's help finding stolen trailer and tools: Grey-Bruce OPP

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing construction trailer.

The owner called police on Tuesday shortly before 8:30 a.m. to report their 2023 dark grey Discovery DMA enclosed trailer with Ontario licence plate #X1397D was missing from the business on Road 180 in the Grey Highlands.

The trailer has red and white 'Glenvalley Construction' logos on both sides and the rear of the trailer and contains approximately $30,000 worth of tools.

The trailer's GPS tracker was located in the ditch on the 4th Line in Melancthon Township at 1:35 a.m.

Video surveillance shows a black Chevrolet Z71 crew cab pick-up truck with five-spoke aluminum rims arriving at the property and hooking up to the stolen trailer. No licence plate was observed.

The OPP asks anyone with video surveillance in the area between Road 180 in the Grey Highlands and Line 4 in Melancthon Township to review their footage on February 8 between 1:25 a.m. and 1:35 a.m.

If anyone has information about this theft, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous message online.