Police renew appeal for help to determine what happened to Daniel Holden
Provincial police are renewing an appeal for help finding a Bracebridge man who disappeared six months ago.
Daniel Holden, 38, was last seen on August 12. He was reported missing from Bracebridge, but police have since expanded the search to the Southwood Road area in Gravenhurst, saying they have credible information that it is the last place he was seen.
Christy Stengel was in a relationship with Holden for four years before he vanished, telling CTV News on Thursday that it "wasn't his style to go missing like this."
"He would not do this," she added. "He went to Toronto to get some belongings and never came back. This is out of his character."
Police hope someone holds the key to solving his mysterious disappearance.
Holden, described as five feet six inches tall, with short black hair, was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants.
He was known to drive a gold 2022 Mazda MPV minivan with the licence plate CKXC268.
Police urge anyone with surveillance video of the van or Holden to come forward.
"It does get more challenging as time goes on, and we are really hoping that if people can turn their minds to that time frame, between August and September, and into the fall of 2023, that will trigger some recollection of something important," Bigley said.
The investigation is under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.
Anyone with information on Holden's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities.
