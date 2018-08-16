

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in Aurora.

Police say a man approached a woman from behind while she was mowing her front lawn on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. They say he lowered his shorts and pulled her towards him when she turned around and confronted him. The suspect then walked away.

He is described as being white with short, sandy-brown hair. He has a medium build and was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.