Police nab prohibited driver with drugs, bear spray at R.I.D.E. check: OPP

Provincial police conducting a R.I.D.E. check in Kawartha Lakes wound up laying drug-related charges against a prohibited driver.

Police say officers identified the banned driver behind the wheel at the checkpoint shortly before midnight Monday on Highway 35 in Fenelon Township.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

Officers allege they seized meth, ecstasy, and bear spray during the roadside investigation.

The 35-year-old man from Ops Township is also charged with obstructing a peace officer, operation while prohibited, failing to comply with a probation order and driving while under suspension.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in court later next month.