Months of investigations into the alleged thefts of equipment and vehicles have led to the arrests of two men who are now facing a slew of charges.

On Friday, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, Southern Georgian Bay OPP, and Central Region ERT executed multiple search warrants in the Georgian Bay Area as part of Project Axel.

According to police, the investigation included more than 16 separate thefts and break and enters which spanned across Muskoka, Simcoe County, and the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result of the warrants, officers recovered multiple pieces of equipment and vehicles, including two float trailers, a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck, off-road vehicles, a personal watercraft, and multiple universal keys for heavy equipment.

On Friday, police say Jason Hoolans of Penetanguishene, and Justin Robitaille of Tiny Township were both arrested and charged.

Hoolans has been charged with:

Five Counts Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Six Counts Break Enter Place and Commit Indictable Offence

11 Counts Theft Over $5000

Two Counts Mischief Under $5000

Seven Counts of Theft Under $5000

Two Counts Possession Break-in Instruments

Three Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Seven Counts of Theft Under $5000

Five Counts Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Two Counts Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Trespassing at Night

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Robitaille has been charged with:

Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Two Counts of Theft Under $5000

Theft Over $5000

Three Counts of Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Trespassing at Night

Three other people were previously arrested and charged in the investigation, including Bradley Zavala of North York, Ina Hoolans of Penetanguishene, and Wesley Thompson of Bracebridge.