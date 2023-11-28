BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police make surprising finds, lay 50 charges, during tow truck inspection blitz

    A tow truck with the word Ontario spelled incorrectly is inspected in Caledon, Ont., during an OPP one-day blitz on Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP) A tow truck with the word Ontario spelled incorrectly is inspected in Caledon, Ont., during an OPP one-day blitz on Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police in Caledon held a one-day tow truck blitz that resulted in 50 charges and some surprising finds, police say.

    Police say 72 tow trucks were inspected during the blitz last week, including pickup and heavy rescue-style trucks, adding several arrived with broken equipment that were not included on the approved tow list for 2024.

    Officers deemed two trucks unfit for the road, resulting in their licence plates and tow licences being removed.

    The charges were for defective equipment, including improper emergency lighting, winches in poor working order, and drivers failing to note defects in their daily inspections.

    "During one inspection, officers found that the storage bin of one tow truck was missing a secure lock and was held closed with the use of an old hockey skatelace," said OPP Const. Ian Michel.

    "It was surprising how some operators showed up with trucks that they should have known would not pass inspection," Michel added.

    Police say tow truck operators need to ensure their vehicles are inspected yearly to be approved to tow for OPP incidents under the Provincial Tow Program to ensure they are safe and prepared to lend assistance.

