Police make arrest in Owen Sound stabbing investigation

Police in Owen Sound made an arrest in connection with a stabbing over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

Owen Sound police say a 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in the area of 2nd Avenue East and 6th Street East Tuesday morning.

According to the authorities, a 30-year-old Owen Sound man suffered multiple stab wounds following an altercation Sunday evening near the 6th Avenue East and 19th Street East intersection.

According to police, the victim and suspect know each other.

Police say the victim is in stable condition in intensive care.

The accused is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.