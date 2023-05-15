Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Owen Sound

A suspect is on the run, and another man is in hospital after a stabbing in Owen Sound.

Police say a violent altercation happened between two men near the 6th Avenue East and 19th Street East intersection at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say that's when a 30-year-old Owen Sound man was stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, remaining in intensive care.

Police say they are searching for a 34-year-old man of no fixed address in connection to the stabbing. Ontario Provincial Police aided in the search for the man on Monday at a nearby home, but the suspect was not found.

According to police, the victim and suspect know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.