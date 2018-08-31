

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a man and a woman following reports the female may have been in distress early Friday morning in Collingwood.

Officers say the two were in a Home Depot parking lot around 5:42 a.m. when witnesses claim they overheard her saying “help me” while she interacted with the man. Witnesses report she was “partially clothed” at the time. They say the pair got into a pickup truck and drove off, northbound on High Street in Collingwood.

Police patrolled the area but could not locate the truck. It is described as a grey-coloured, newer-model Chevrolet GMC with a basket-style rack over the cab of the vehicle. Witnesses say there may be a business logo on the door.

The woman is described as being in her late 20s with blonde hair and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The man is described as being in his early 30s, around 6 feet tall with a thin build and moustache. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a baseball cap with a green bill and white panels.

Police are asking anyone who can help them locate the pair to contact them.

Officers say they are concerned for the woman’s well-being.