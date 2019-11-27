BARRIE -- Police made a quick arrest of two Toronto men in connection with a break-in at a Newmarket store.

York Regional Police say the culprits smashed display cases and took a quantity of jewelry shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officers were prompt to respond to the break-in and used a spike belt to stop the suspects' vehicle after it drove from the scene.

The men tried to get away by running to a nearby trail, but officers, along with the K9 unit, tracked them down.

The two men, 30 and 49, are charged with break and enter, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Police say the vehicle was found to have been stolen. Officers also recovered an estimated $5,000 worth of jewelry.