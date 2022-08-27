Police investigating skydiving incident that killed a woman in Innisfil, Ont.

Police in Innisfil, Ont., say they are investigating after a woman died in a skydiving incident.

South Simcoe police say a woman was critically injured Saturday after jumping from a plane at Skydive Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the 4th Line just before 6 p.m.

The woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What caused the accident is unknown at this time.