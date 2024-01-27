Police investigating sexual assault in Alliston

Investigators with the Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public's help in relation to a sexual assault in Alliston.

Police say a sexual assault was reported to have taken place in the Victoria and Paris Streets area on Friday between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

According to the OPP, the victim was working at a business when an unknown man entered and began touching the victim inappropriately while soliciting sex.

Police say the man is described as 5'5 in height with a slim build, between 30 and 40 years old, with dark brown skin, dark short, groomed hair, dark eyes and clean-shaven.

He is said to have spoken with a slight accent and was wearing a fitted black jacket, dark jeans, black boots and a small black backpack.

Police ask anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact investigators or crime stoppers immediately.