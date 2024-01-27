BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating sexual assault in Alliston

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Investigators with the Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public's help in relation to a sexual assault in Alliston.

    Police say a sexual assault was reported to have taken place in the Victoria and Paris Streets area on Friday between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

    According to the OPP, the victim was working at a business when an unknown man entered and began touching the victim inappropriately while soliciting sex.

    Police say the man is described as 5'5 in height with a slim build, between 30 and 40 years old, with dark brown skin, dark short, groomed hair, dark eyes and clean-shaven.

    He is said to have spoken with a slight accent and was wearing a fitted black jacket, dark jeans, black boots and a small black backpack.

    Police ask anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact investigators or crime stoppers immediately.

