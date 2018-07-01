

Four people were sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in The Town of the Blue Mountains on Sunday.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on Highway 26 near Fraser Crescent.

Three people were transported to local hospital.The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Orgne air ambulance says it transported a man in his 50s to a Toronto area hospital with critical injuries.

Highway 26 is closed between Grey Road 19 and Grey Road 21 for the police investigation.