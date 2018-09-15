Featured
Police investigating serious crash near Alliston
Two seniors suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
The OPP say a vehicle went off the road for an unknown reason and struck a pole on Highway 89.
The driver, an 84-year-old man, is in serious but stable condition, police said.
The passenger, an 81 year-old woman, suffered life threatening injuries.
Simcoe County Paramedics transported the driver and passenger to local hospital. They were then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.
Highway 89 was closed between Concession Road 5 and County Road 13 for several hours for the police investigation.
The investigation continues.