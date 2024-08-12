BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Barrie

    A multi-vehicle crash in Barrie on Mon. Aug. 12, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). A multi-vehicle crash in Barrie on Mon. Aug. 12, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).
    Share

    Police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie Monday evening.

    According to a spokesperson, officers were called to the intersection of Big Bay Point Rd. and Bayview Dr. in Barrie shortly before 7 p.m.

    Police have confirmed that a four-vehicle collision occurred at that busy intersection. However, no details were provided regarding any injuries that may have been sustained.

    A spokesperson for the service says that the investigation into the cause is ongoing.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

    Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News