Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Barrie

Police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson, officers were called to the intersection of Big Bay Point Rd. and Bayview Dr. in Barrie shortly before 7 p.m.

Police have confirmed that a four-vehicle collision occurred at that busy intersection. However, no details were provided regarding any injuries that may have been sustained.

A spokesperson for the service says that the investigation into the cause is ongoing.