

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are looking for two suspects after an early morning robbery in Wasaga Beach.

Police say two men entered a home on Mosley Street around 6 a.m. Friday and robbed a 55-year-old man who was alone at the time.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and was later released.

Police say it was an isolated incident and believe the victim was targeted by the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.