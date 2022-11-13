Police investigating collision that sent pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries

Barrie police are investigating a failure to remain collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Bayview Drive, near Sadlon arena.

According to police, a pedestrian in their early 70s was hit and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are investigating a failure to remain after the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.