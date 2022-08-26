Police investigate possible shooting in Alliston

Residents in a quiet Alliston neighbourhood woke up Friday to a heavy police presence with yellow tape sectioning a road amid reports of gunshots.

The alleged shooting happened outside a house on Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue.

Neighbour Sarah Botting said she heard rumours a woman was shot in her car.

"This family has three children, but we don't know what's going on with the kids, and also, we don't know if she's still alive or not," Botting said.

Police have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred, but investigators have set up a forensics tent surrounding the vehicle in question.

"It's such a nice neighbourhood. It's so quiet. I would never have expected anything, especially, like if there was a gun. Knowing that there was a gun just down the street, it's very unsettling," Botting said.

While they aren't saying what happened, police ask the public to avoid the area for the investigation.

They say there is no risk to public safety.