Police in Wasaga Beach ramp up enforcement on modified cars ahead of long weekend

Provincial police are on the hunt for modified vehicles entering Wasaga Beach ahead of the long weekend in anticipation of a potential unsanctioned car rally.

Huronia West OPP stopped a vehicle with no muffler, an improperly displayed licence plate, and an obstructed windshield, resulting in charges for the driver.

Police say they are patrolling and enforcing the rules of the road as the Town of Wasaga Beach takes steps to pump the brakes on illegal activity in the beachfront town over Labour Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the Town and OPP announced a heightened response to illegal events held over long weekends in Wasaga Beach the last few years, causing property damage and resulting in hundreds of charges for drivers.

While police are out cracking down on aggressive driving behaviours and souped-up vehicles, the Town is using the tools in its toolbox, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints, to deter unwelcome conduct.

It has also obtained a court-ordered injunction against the H20i rally planning to come to Wasaga Beach this long weekend.

The injunction, granted by the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice, bans modified vehicles from entering town limits and anyone from attending or participating in any car rally over the Labour Day weekend.

In his decision, Regional Senior Justice Edwards noted, "The car rally can not in any way be compared to a lawful protest nor in my view could a car rally be equated with any of the Charter protected rights of freedom of conscience, peaceful assembly, or freedom of expression.

I can see no basis upon which the persons unknown who have published their intentions on social media have the right to violate the Town by law and trample on the rights of others."

Hundreds gathered in Wasaga Beach for an unsanctioned car rally on Sat. Sept. 25, 2021 (Kraig Krause/CTV News Barrie)

Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith urged residents and visitors to "obey the law. Respect our community."

The Town of Wasaga Beach posted signs notifying the public of the fines associated with illegal car rallies ahead of the long weekend. Wed., Aug. 30, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The Town reminded anyone planning to organize or participate in an unsanctioned car rally could face hefty fines with new signs posted at the town's entrance.