

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The driver, who allegedly took police on a wild high-speed chase around Simcoe County, has been identified.

Jamie Adam Mulholland appeared in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old New Tecumseth man was formally charged with a laundry list of offences, which includes armed robbery, flight while pursued by peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

At around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday, the OPP say Mulholland robbed a pharmacy located on Main Street in the community of Everett.

Mulholland was allegedly armed with a weapon and demanded pharmaceutical drugs from the clerk. Provincial police say he then fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

Officers tried to stop the pickup with three spike belts in a high-speed pursuit that went from Everett to Alliston and eventually, Barrie. An OPP helicopter was also brought in to keep tabs on the trucks location.

During the pursuit, one of the truck’s tires became flat. It’s still unclear if it was the result of one of the spike belts.

At 2:19 p.m., the truck was boxed in by officers in the area of Dunlop Street and High Street in Barrie. The driver was then arrested.

No one was injured during the chase.