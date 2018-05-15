

CTV Barrie





One person has been arrested following a high-speed police chase across parts of Simcoe County that ended in downtown Barrie.

Provincial police say it started following a robbery at a pharmacy in Everett Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started south of Everett and continued along Highway 89 before it was called off for public safety.

The chase then resumed when the truck in question was scene outside of Angus travelling towards Barrie

The OPP deployed several spike belts and they say the truck ran over three and continued.

Officers in cruisers and the OPP helicopter chased the black pickup truck into Barrie where it was eventually stopped on Dunlop Street.

Barrie Police arrested the suspect.

Police have not released any deatils about the suspect or charges.

- With files from CTV Barrie's Rob Cooper