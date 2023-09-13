Police end search for missing hiker in Bracebridge

The search for a Bracebridge man who went hiking Wednesday morning and failed to return home has ended following a massive police effort.

Provincial police conducted the search for the 69-year-old man, including sending out the OPP Aviation team, the K9 unit and boots on the ground.

The man's family said he was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive West, and hadn't returned later in the day.

The OPP confirmed he had been located in good health around 7 p.m. roughly five kilometres away.