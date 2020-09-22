Advertisement
Police continue to investigate arson incident at a motorcycle shop in Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:56PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 1:00PM EDT
Photo released by Barrie Police showing two people, one carrying a jerrycan outside Hawg Worx on Welham Road in Barrie on August 30, 2020 (Courtesy Barrie Police)
BARRIE -- Barrie Police are looking to the public as they continue to investigate a suspected arson at a Motorcycle shop last month in the city's south end.
According to police, the incident happened on August 30 around 1 a.m. at Hawg Worx located at 121 Welham Road.
In a tweet, police say "one suspect likely suffered 2nd degree burns to his legs after he caught fire."
Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police.
RELATED IMAGES