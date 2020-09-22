BARRIE -- Barrie Police are looking to the public as they continue to investigate a suspected arson at a Motorcycle shop last month in the city's south end.

According to police, the incident happened on August 30 around 1 a.m. at Hawg Worx located at 121 Welham Road.

In a tweet, police say "one suspect likely suffered 2nd degree burns to his legs after he caught fire."

Remember the arson at 121 Welham Rd. that occurred on August 30, just after 1:00am? One suspect likely suffered 2nd degree burns to his legs after he caught fire. Also, here is a picture of a vehicle of interest. If you can help, please call #BarriePolice at 705-725-7025, x2575. pic.twitter.com/xowD5LFnpR — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 22, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police.