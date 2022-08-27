Police car rear-ended in Springwater Township

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters before heading to Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip

With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver