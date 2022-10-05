Police call on auto body shops to help find vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian collision

York Regional Police investigators are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision.

Police are trying to track down a dark-coloured Toyota truck or SUV that allegedly struck a man on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

Officers say they found the 70-year-old man dead on Davis Drive around noon on Sept. 28.

They hope to identify the driver and speak with witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.

"Investigators are also looking to identify a male wearing reflective clothing, who was driving a green Toyota vehicle and is believed to have stopped in the immediate area of this scene," York Regional Police stated in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.