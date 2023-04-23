Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont.

A pilot was hospitalized on Sunday after a small plane crash in Collingwood.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.

Simcoe County paramedics said the lone pilot got out of the plane on their own and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"An aircraft made a miraculous emergency landing in a Town of Collingwood farm field," OPP stated in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Emergency services cleared the scene within the hour.

