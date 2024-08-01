Person rescued from vehicle after hitting pole & entangling in power lines

One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the scene just north of Line 11 where they were faced with an SUV that had veered off the road.

Officials say the vehicle struck a hydro pole and then a tree before becoming entangled in downed power lines.

The captain at the scene worked to determine when it was safe for the crews to remove the person from the vehicle.

Fire services say one individual left the SUV on their own while the other was extricated by Fire and Simcoe County Emergency Services.

The vehicle was left damaged after the incident, but the cost of the damage is unknown.