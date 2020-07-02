BARRIE, ONT. -- A Penetanguishene woman said it's an "amazing feeling" to win the lottery.

Janet Hembruff won $250,000 on an Instant Monopoly scratch ticket.

"I thought it was a $25 win, then a $250 win, and then I realized it was $250,000. I couldn't believe it," said the 67-year-old retiree.

The mother of two said she plans to share some of her new-found cash with her children and invest the rest.

"It's a breath of fresh air. This has really helped to lift my spirits," Hembruff said while picking up her cheque in Toronto.

The OLG Prize Centre has started in-person claims for winning ticket holders of $50,000 or more by appointment only.

Hembruff bought her winning ticket at the Guardian Pharmacy on King Street in Midland.