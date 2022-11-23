Penetanguishene knitters create art for young and old

The newest to the oldest benefit from the busy hands of the knitters in Penetanguishene.

Whether it's hats for preemies at the Orillia neo-natal care unit or blankets for veterans in Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a dozen knitters at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 68 care for them all, said Toni Reynolds, spokesperson for the group.

"When you hand a parcel to a veteran, the emotion between those two people is incredible," Reynolds said. "They'll say, 'We didn't think anybody remembered us'."

During COVID-19, the knitters gave blankets to seniors in nursing homes.

They also knit blankets for families who have lost their belongings in house fires.

Not only do they knit for the young and young-at-heart, they also knit small Izzy dolls that travel the world with students on school trips, the Lions Clubs, as well as medical personnel travelling abroad.

Reynolds said they pack the medicine and supplies using Izzy dolls instead of packing filler to get more in.

"You get tired of knitting the same thing over and over. When you love knitting, you try to find new things to knit," she said.

This Christmas season, the legion knitters are creating 40 to 50 book bags for seniors to carry their puzzle books and novels.

She's even found enough tiny soldiers dressed in camouflage with tiny Canadian flags affixed to pin to each bag they give out.

"Whatever happens, when we can help, we're there," she said.