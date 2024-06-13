Penetanguishene jail guard taken off the job for alleged contraband smuggling
A jail guard in Penetanguishene accused of bringing contraband items into a correctional facility for inmates has been taken off the job.
Alexander Williams, 24, who was arrested in December, is also banned from the Central North Correctional Centre property.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation after staff at the correctional centre raised suspicions about Williams. OPP officers conducted a search and allege they found several items not permitted in the facility, including cannabis, tobacco and lighting tools.
Williams was subsequently charged with breach of trust by a public officer. He also faces charges in violation of the Cannabis Act, including possessing and distributing over 30 grams of dried cannabis.
The court heard on Thursday in a virtual courtroom that Williams' matter is on a path to resolution ahead of a judicial pre-trial.
CTV News reached out to Williams' lawyer and the union representing the correctional staff at the Penetanguishene jail, but neither wished to comment.
The allegations against Williams have not been tested in court.
