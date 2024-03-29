Penetanguishene church prepares more than 200 meals for Easter

Volunteers helped prepare over 200 free meals at the All Saints Anglican Church on Friday morning.

Each meal bag contains ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, water, bread, apple sauce and homemade tart. The meals will be delivered to shut-ins and elderly community members in Penetanguishene, Midland and Tiny Township.

The Church's main cooking event will take place on Saturday morning. Volunteers will deliver all 200-plus meal bags to community members starting at 11 a.m.