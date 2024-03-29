BARRIE
Barrie

    • Penetanguishene church prepares more than 200 meals for Easter

    Volunteers help prepare meals for Easter at the All Saints Anglican Church in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Fri. March 29, 2024 (Source: Susan Savage) Volunteers help prepare meals for Easter at the All Saints Anglican Church in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Fri. March 29, 2024 (Source: Susan Savage)
    Volunteers helped prepare over 200 free meals at the All Saints Anglican Church on Friday morning.

    Each meal bag contains ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, water, bread, apple sauce and homemade tart. The meals will be delivered to shut-ins and elderly community members in Penetanguishene, Midland and Tiny Township.

    The Church's main cooking event will take place on Saturday morning. Volunteers will deliver all 200-plus meal bags to community members starting at 11 a.m. 

