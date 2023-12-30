BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Barrie dies from injuries

    Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

    A man who was hit by a vehicle in Barrie last week has died from his injuries.

    On Dec. 22, Barrie police said a 46-year-old man was walking a dog on Dunlop Street West, near Anne Street, at around 9 p.m., when they were hit by a vehicle.

    Officers told CTV News that the dog died at the scene, and the man was eventually airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

    On Saturday, Barrie police confirmed the man died from his injuries.

    Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene with investigators.

    No charges have been laid as of this time.  

