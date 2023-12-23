Pedestrian struck, dog killed in north end Barrie crash

Barrie police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries and killed a pet late Friday night.

Police responded to the crash on Dunlop Street West, East of Anne Street, just after 9 p.m.

Officers say a 46-year-old man was struck while walking his dog and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. According to investigators, the dog did not survive the crash.

The driver involved in the crash remained on scene, and the roadway was reopened at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say no charges have been laid, but an investigation is ongoing.