Passenger charged with assaulting Barrie transit driver

A Barrie Transit driver was assaulted by a passenger during rush hour Friday night.

Barrie Police were called to Essa Road and Burton Ave. after a transit driver said a young man had assaulted him, broken a rear-exit door window, as well as the acrylic divider near the driver’s seat shortly after 6 p.m.

The driver said the passenger was last seen walking down Bradford Street.

A 19-year-old of no-fixed address was quickly located, yet when being taken into custody, he kicked one of the police officers.

The young man was brought to the Barrie police station, where the investigation continued. He was charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assaulting police and breach of a youth sentence order.

None of the involved people sustained serious injuries and the damage done to the bus is repairable.

While at police headquarters, an outstanding warrant for assault was also found, and as a result, the young man was held pending a bail hearing on Saturday.

The video appearance resulted in the man being released from custody on a release order with conditions that also require him to appear at Barrie’s Ontario Court of Justice on April 17.