Parents invited to have pediatric COVID-19 vaccine concerns addressed tonight

Parents are invited to join a virtual Q&A with Dr. Colin Lee Wednesday evening to address concerns surrounding kids' COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting at 7 p.m., Dr. Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health, will be joined by an RVH pediatrician and a child life specialist to answer questions posed by parents and caregivers in real-time.

CTVNewsBarrie.ca will stream the Q&A live at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 were made available last month, and the Simcoe Muskoka health unit began rolling out appointments at community clinics across the region shortly after.

The vaccine is also available at participating pharmacies and through the GO-VAXX mobile bus clinic.

Cases of COVID-19 have seen a spike in recent weeks, with colder weather pushing more people indoors, where transmission is higher.

In Simcoe Muskoka, infections among young children make up roughly a quarter of all confirmed cases.

There are currently more than two dozen local schools with COVID-19 outbreaks after two or more students tested positive.

A complete list of schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported over 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, as daily case counts across the province continue to climb.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,007, up from 821 from the same time last week.

Simcoe Muskoka is in the top five regions across the province with the highest daily case counts. It reports 82 new cases Wednesday.

Toronto leads with 124 new cases, while Ottawa (92), Windsor-Essex (75) and Lennox and Addington (69) trail behind.