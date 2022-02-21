Pandemic has been 'catastrophic' for tourism industry: Expert

"Catastrophic" is how the president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario describes the past two years of the pandemic for the sector.

Christopher Bloore says revenues have been down as much as 93 per cent for some businesses, while many have had to either shutter the doors, lay off staff, or take on a large amount of debt.

"Even with government supports to get through this process, some are carrying over six figures in debt now," he says. "So the economic scars of the pandemic will live long past the reduction of restrictions."

He believes the two factors that will help the industry recover will depend on how quickly travel barriers can be removed and if they can rebuild consumer confidence. If those two are met, the industry could rebound as early as 2025.

Family Day weekend could be the push the industry desperately needs with the latest easing of restrictions by the province.

"It's the first time that many of our businesses will be able to fully open and really try and welcome Ontarians into their businesses and start bringing back those revenues that just haven't been there over the last two years over this pandemic," Bloore says.

But health officials say future waves are inevitable as the Omicron wave continues to slow down and daily case counts return to levels not seen since last year.

Still, Bloore says it's all about looking forward and removing uncertainties as he believes we are "in a much better position than we were when we entered this crisis."

"We now know so much more about COVID-19. We have the vaccines in place. The scientists are already working on ways in which we can mitigate any potential further variants or versions of COVID-19," says Bloore, adding a better plan is needed for future variants to support businesses.

"We know how damaging restrictions can be on capacity limits our freedom of movement, and if this does happen again, we need a better plan in place ready to support those businesses as well as individuals as we fight a health crisis."