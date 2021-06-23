Advertisement
Over $2,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen from Barrie apartment building
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 4:54PM EDT
Two suspects allegedly involved in a Barrie theft on June 16, 2021
BARRIE, ONT -- Barrie police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing fishing equipment from an apartment building.
Police say two men stole 10 fly fishing rods from a storage locker in a building on Worsley Street on Wednesday during a 30 minute window during the noon hour.
Barrie police say the equipment is valued at $2,200.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
