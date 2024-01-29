Outdoor rinks eye top prize as Collingwood sells its ice resurfacing machine to highest bidder

The Town of Collingwood is bidding farewell to its 2009 Olympia Ice Resurfacing Machine, and according to the Town, it is perfect for those who have put time into creating an outdoor skating space.

"The prestige of owning one is if you have a backyard rink and it's big enough and you can get out there and ice resurface it. It will change your ice quality from a garden hose to a piece of equipment that is built for building ice and maintaining it - a real slice of Canadiana," says Mel Milanovic with the Town of Collingwood.

The Town says the machine is in good working order and comes with duo-propane and natural gas fuel sources.

The unit goes to the highest bidder online.

The top bid is currently over $8,400, and bidding closes Tuesday.